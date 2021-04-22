WESTERLY — Savoy Bookshop & Café will join Bank Square Books in Mystic and Title IX in New London Saturday and bookstores around the country for a day long celebration in honor of Independent Bookstore Day.
A one-day national party that takes place at indie bookstores across the country on the last Saturday in April each year, the celebration is unique for each store, with each store holding a different party.
At Savoy, there will be plenty of activities, a prize wheel and "fun things happening all day long at each of our stores," said Anastasia Soroko, event and marketing manager for all three bookstores.
"They will be socially-distanced events," stressed Soroko, noting that "we are still closely monitoring our stores capacity and are taking precautions to ensure a safe environment."
There may be a short wait to get into the store, she said, but it will be worth the wait.
Over the years there have been guest authors, live music, cupcakes, scavenger hunts, kids events, art tables, readings and contests.
This year there will be a number of Zoom events including an drawing event with Estelí Meza, illustrator of "Peace," and a romance book event called "Beyond Fabio," with Talia Hibbard and others.
For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com/westerly-store
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
