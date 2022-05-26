WESTERLY — Literacy Volunteers of Washington County will host a program with author and historian Nathaniel Philbrick next week as part of the organization’s annual Joyce S. Ahern Speaker Series.
Philbrick — author of "In the Heart of the Sea," winner of the National Book Award; "Mayflower," finalist for the Pulitzer Prize; "Valiant Ambition," winner of the George Washington Prize; "In the Hurricane’s Eye"; and other books of historical fiction — will be in conversation with Ted Widmer, fellow historian and author of "Lincoln on the Verge: Thirteen Days to Washington."
The presentation will be focused on Philbrick's latest book, "Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy," which will be released in paperback on May 31.
In his book, Philbrick retraces Washington’s journey as a new president through all 13 former colonies, weaving history and personal reflection into a single narrative, delivering what has been described as "a profoundly intimate and fresh look at why today, George Washington is more important than ever."
In the fall of 2018, Philbrick embarked on his own journey into what Washington called “the infant woody country” to see for himself what America had become in the 229 years since. Writing in a thoughtful first-person account about his own adventures with his wife, Melissa, and their dog, Dora, Philbrick follows Washington’s presidential excursions from Mount Vernon to the new capital in New York; a monthlong tour of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island; a venture onto Long Island; and eventually across Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. The narrative moves smoothly between the 18th and 21st centuries, showing the country through both Washington’s and Philbrick’s eyes.
The Wall Street Journal called the book "both a lighthearted travelogue and a timely exploration of Washington’s historical legacy," while Smithsonian magazine said, "Drawing unnerving parallels to the nation’s current political landscape, the writer shows how the lessons taught by the 'father of our country' are still relevant today.”
Written at a moment when America’s founding figures are under increasing scrutiny, "Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy" grapples bluntly and honestly with Washington’s legacy as a man of the people, a reluctant president, and a plantation owner who held people in slavery. By approaching history in this way, Philbrick makes the powerful argument that “if our country is ever going to improve in the future, we need to look the past full in the face today, and there, at the very beginning, is our first president: a slaveholder, a land baron, a general and a politician, who believed with all his soul in the Union.”
"What worried Washington more than anything else was what might happen if a president’s chief priority was to divide rather than unite the American people," Philbrick said in a statement, "very prescient given the world we are living in today."
Literacy Volunteers of Washington County is a nonprofit organization that helps adult students improve their English language skills. This fundraising event helps LVWC continue to offer programs and services free of charge to its students.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
