CHARLESTOWN — Samantha Fish, Little Feat and Nathan and the Zydeco Cha-Chas are just a few of the musicians scheduled to appear on the stages of the annual Rhythm & Roots Festival this weekend at Ninigret Park.
Little Feat, the legendary band that took shape in 1969 (when Frank Zappa suggested Lowell George take leave from the Mothers of Invention and start a band of his own), will play songs from their "Waiting For Columbus 45th Anniversary Tour" album Sunday night.
Also on Sunday, Samantha Fish, the 33-year-old Kansas City musician who was recently named one of the 30 best guitarists in the world by Guitar World, will take to the Rhythm stage.
Fish, who grew up in Missouri and found her love of songwriting in her late teens, took a few minutes from her tour last week to talk about her music, her influences and her soon-to-be first-time appearance at Rhythm & Roots.
Although she's played in Fall River and at Chan's in Woonsocket, this will be her first time in Charlestown, and she's ready to connect with the Rhythm & Roots audience, she said.
"It's going to be really fun," she said. "I'll play from my newest record, 'Faster,' and showcase some upcoming stuff."
"Faster," Fish's sixth album, was produced by Martin Kierszenbaum of Lady Gaga and Sting fame, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues charts, No. 2 on the Folk Americana charts and No. 10 on the Rock Albums charts.
The album ultimately "embodies an unbridled energy true to its emotional core," she said.
"The whole record has a theme of taking charge and taking the reins, in a relationship or in life in general,” Fish said. "I really thought that after 2020 I’d end up with a really dismal, bleak album, but instead, we came up with something that’s fun and sexy and so empowering."
Fish said one of the greatest joys of making music is the exchange of energy at her live shows, which are known to be packed with power.
"I fell in love with music from going to shows, and I know how cathartic it can be," she said. "It heals your heart."
"When I play live, I just want to want to make people forget about everything else in the world and feel that same joy that I feel onstage," said Fish who draws inspiration from the likes of Tom Waits and Leonard Cohen.
"My musical tastes are actually all over the place," Fish said with a laugh. "The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, Jimi Hendrix, Muddy Waters ... I love classic rock, I love country ... blues, punk, pop.
"I used to listen to the radio all the time. I'd listen to anything and everything with a good melody and tune."
Other favorites are North Mississippi blues heroes like R.L. Burnside and "wildly inventive iconoclasts" like Prince.
And while the festival kicks off in Charlestown Friday with a performance by John "Papa" Gros — a bedrock New Orleans keyboardist, singer and songwriter who draws on funk, rhythm & blues and Americana songcraft — it will officially kick off Thursday night at the Knick.
As has been the case for the last several years, the Knick will host "the official kick-off party" with Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas taking the stage this year.
Nathan Williams, who formed the Cha-Chas back in 1985, plays that fast and furious accordion-driven dance music of the Creole people of South Louisiana known as zydeco. A relatively modern style that emerged after the second World War, with its trademark rubboard percussion, electric guitars and R&B influences, zydeco is distinct from the fiddle-driven music of neighboring Cajuns, according to Williams' website.
Williams has brought his unique take on this regional South Louisiana music to all corners of the globe, according to the Knick website, "from Lincoln Center in New York to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Nathan’s music has crossed all barriers to speak to the very heart of his audience."
Inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2005, Williams was honored last year with the Zydeco Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The Cha-Chas have been voted the top festival band in the country and have won the coveted Big Easy award for Best Zydeco Band for several years running.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.