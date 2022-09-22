WESTERLY — Naomi Novik, the New York Times-bestselling author and founder of the Organization for Transformative Works and the Archive of Our Own — a nonprofit open-source repository for fan fiction and other fan works — will be at the United Theatre next week to discuss her new book, "The Golden Enclaves."
The book, just released this month, tells "why saving the world is a test no school of magic can prepare you for in its triumphant conclusion."
Author of the Nebula Award-winning novel "Uprooted," "Spinning Silver," and the nine-volume Temeraire series, Novik's recent books, "A Deadly Education" and "The Last Graduate," are the first and second books of the Scholomance trilogy. The third and final book in the trilogy is "The Golden Enclaves."
The author talk is being presented in partnership with Savoy Bookshop & Café, Bank Square Books and the United.
"The one thing you never talk about while you're in the Scholomance is what you'll do when you get out," the author writes. "Not even the richest enclaver would tempt fate that way."
"But it's all we dream about: the hideously slim chance we'll survive to make it out the gates and improbably find ourselves with a life ahead of us, a life outside the Scholomance halls," she continues. "And now the impossible dream has come true. I'm out, we're all out — and I didn't even have to turn into a monstrous dark witch to make it happen."
The Naomi Novik Author Talk for "The Golden Enclaves" will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. at the United Theatre.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
