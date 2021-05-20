WESTERLY — Nantucket-based author Nancy Thayer will discuss her most recent novel, "Family Reunion," during a virtual author talk and Q&A on Monday at 7 p.m.
Thayer, the New York Times-bestselling author of more than 30 novels, including "Girls of Summer," "Let It Snow," "Surfside Sisters," "A Nantucket Wedding," "The Guest Cottage," "An Island Christmas," "Nantucket Sisters," and "Island Girls," has been a resident of Nantucket for 35 years and lives there year-round with her husband, Charley, and a rescue cat named Callie.
"Family Reunion" has been called "a magical, multigenerational novel" that brings about unforgettable surprises for a dynamic grandmother-granddaughter duo. It tells the story of Eleanor Sunderland and her granddaughter, Ari, a recent college graduate, who decides to spend the summer with her grandmother in the gorgeous cliffside home that has been in the family for decades.
Eleanor loves living on Nantucket and is looking forward to spending the summer with Ari, but her money-driven children are encouraging her to sell the house for a steep payout and to move to a retirement community. Hoping to kick the season off on a good note, Eleanor decides her 70th birthday may be the perfect occasion for a much-needed reunion and time to put off talk of selling her cherished home.
But just as grandmother and granddaughter fall into a carefree routine, a few shocking discoveries throw them off course, and their ideas of the future seem suddenly uncertain. With plenty of her signature Nantucket magic, Thayer brings both Eleanor and Ari on a summer beyond their wildest imaginations, filled with exciting connections, old and new.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
