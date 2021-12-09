NEW LONDON — Nancy and Ben Parent, the husband-and-wife team known locally as lead members of the Americana roots band Rivergods, will take center stage at Friday Night Folk at All Souls Friday.
The Parents have played original, heartfelt, and harmony-rich music throughout southern New England since 1997. Their lush harmonies and individual songwriting styles anchor their music. The Rivergods have released seven albums since 2000, and Nancy has released a solo album, “Vision of Angels.”
For this show, Nancy and Ben will focus on material they have written over the past two years during the pandemic, with some older favorites sprinkled in. Joining them will be longtime friend, collaborator and occasional songwriting partner Steve Elci on percussion and vocals.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
