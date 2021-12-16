MYSTIC — Mystic Seaport Museum's annual Community Carol Sing returns Sunday for its 74th year.
Jamie Spillane, associate professor of music and director of choral studies at the University of Connecticut — and longtime singalong conductor — will lead the singers and will be joined by a brass quartet and the Mystic Seaport Carolers.
As in the past, instead of an admission fee, carolers will be asked to make donations of non-perishable food items and monetary donations, which will be given to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center.
Donation collection points will be staffed by volunteers and located at the north and south visitor gates. Festive snacks and beverages, provided by Coastal Gourmet, will be available on the Benet Deck.
Last year, the museum held the event amid the height of the pandemic. The singalong was held as a drive-in at the museum’s south parking lot. Songs were broadcast, so carolers were able to tune in on their car radiod. Spillane, backed by a brass quartet, led a socially distanced choir.
The Carol Sing will commence at McGraw Quadrangle at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 and last 75 minutes.
“We are pleased to be able to open up our grounds to the public and have everyone return to an in-person singalong as it has always been,” said Museum President Peter Armstrong. “Caring for our community and helping curb hunger and food insecurity — particularly at this time of year— is important to our institution, and we encourage everyone to do what they can to help their neighbors in need.”
Visitors will be admitted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and exhibits will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.