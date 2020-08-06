MYSTIC — Mystic Seaport Museum will hold its annual Antique Marine Engine Exposition Saturday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A collection of more than 150 antique marine engines will be on display, including inboards, outboards, gasoline, diesel, electric, and naphtha engines. The event is one of the largest gatherings of marine engines in the country.
Workshops and activities will be held throughout the two-day event, which is set in the museum’s Henry B. duPont Preservation Shipyard and throughout the museum grounds. Visitors are invited to see a selection of operating miniature engines and model boats and the displayed engines, which will be fired up throughout the day.
“This is a rare opportunity to view the progression of marine engine technology all in one place as the entire scope of early motor designs are represented in the show,” said Shannon McKenzie, director of Watercraft Programs at the Museum.
The Antique Marine Engine Expo is free with museum admission. Visitors are required to wear masks and practice social distancing in line with the State of Connecticut’s COVID-19 restrictions.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
