MYSTIC — Out of concern for COVID-19, Mystic Seaport Museum's 73rd annual Community Carol Sing will have a different slant: carolers will be able to sing from their cars this year.
To accommodate a safe and socially distant event, the carol sing will be held Sunday, Dec. 20, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Museum’s South parking lot. The songs will be broadcast so carolers can tune in on their car radio and join in the singing. The music will be led by the University of Connecticut’s Director of Choral Studies, Jamie Spillane, backed by a small choir and brass quartet.
Admission to the event is an item of non-perishable food, diapers/wipes, or pet food, which will be donated to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. All attendees of the event will also receive free admission to the museum that day.
The parking lot opens at 1 p.m. and space is limited to 500 visitors. The event is first-come, first-served. Festive decorations on vehicles are encouraged with prizes for the most spirited autos.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
