MYSTIC — Mystic Seaport Museum will celebrate the birthday of a national historic landmark this weekend as part of the museum's annual Fire Fighter Festival.
Fire Fighter, known lovingly as "America’s Fireboat," turns 85 on Saturday, and museum guests will be able to tour the iconic piece of American history as part of the festival, meet the crew, and experience the boat's mighty water cannons during one of the impressive dockside water displays.
Designed by renowned naval architect William Francis Gibbs, Fire Fighter safeguarded New York Harbor for more than seven decades. During World War II, Fire Fighter stood ready as ammunition-laden boats left for Europe, providing courageous service on famous rescue missions including the fire and capsizing of the SS Normandie and the fire aboard the massive munitions ship El Estero. Following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the fireboat was tasked with the greatest challenge of her career — pumping water from the harbor after the Twin Towers collapsed and all water hydrants were crushed.
In 2009, toward the end of an active career, Fire Fighter participated in the rescue of U.S. Airways Flight 1549 passengers after its emergency landing in the Hudson River.
The festival, which will also include displays of police and fire boats, antique fire trucks and hand-pumpers, demonstrations from a Newfoundland dog rescue demo, a Breeches Buoy demonstration, kids' activities and crafts, will feature visiting boats joining in the water displays, which are scheduled for 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Confirmed partners for the event include fire departments from Mystic, East Hampton and Colchester, Connecticut, East Hampton and Greenport, New York, the U.S. Coast Guard and Life Star.
Charlie Ritchie, president and director of the Fireboat Fire Fighter Museum — the nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Fire Fighter as a fully operational vessel, memorial, and teaching museum — regularly shares the history, sacrifice, tragedy and "hard-earned pride of this ship and her crew" said he plans to be on hand during the event to talk about the boat that has become his passion.
"I go with the boat," said Ritchie, who lived on the fireboat for three years and formed the museum soon after learning about the plans to retire Fire Fighter.
A New York native, Ritchie said in an email that he learned about the plight of Fire Fighter soon after he started Maritime Adventure Program, which introduces New York City teenagers "to the adventure that awaits them on the waterfront" by working with museums and historic ships. It was while working with teens on a historic ship in Manhattan called LILAC, "a 1933 US Coast Guard/Lighthouse Service Buoy/Lighthouse Tender," that he decided to help save the boat.
"At first, I was skeptical of the idea of another ship restoration and my affinity to this fireboat," he said. "As things progressed, and I became more committed, the history and story of Fire Fighter drew me in and I have never turned away."
"She has a fascinating past, construction that is unprecedented for its time, and a naval architect who was a legend ... it was hard not to take it on," he added.
Ritchie said he think it's particularly important to honor Fire Fighter this year because "she is a symbol of that American 'can do' attitude," and of "what is produced when hard work and engineering genius come together."
"And then the passion and heroism of the crew," he continued, "who after her christening fought some of the most horrific fires and explosions New York has ever endured."
Ritchie said it always strikes him as odd when people thank him or Fire fighter's volunteers for "doing what we do and for preserving her.
"Because I think it's my duty to do this work," he said, "as it should be for all of us — to preserve our past when we have the opportunity."
"We have been wanting bring back a first responder event for a while," said Arlene Marcionette, the seaport museum's director of public programs. "So when Charles Ritchie ... told me that Fire Fighter is celebrating her 85th birthday this year, it seemed like the perfect time to move forward.
"The Mystic Fire Department has also been an invaluable partner in planning this event," Marcionette added. "We look forward to honoring first responders with free admission, and hosting partners — from many regional fire departments, police boats and the U.S. Coast Guard — to engage with visitors and showcase their vehicles and boats.”
"Fire Fighter is something we can all support," said Jim Tomes, a member of the board of directors of the Fireboat Fire Fighter Museum and the CEO and president of Telgian Holdings Inc., — a leader in the fire protection, life safety and security industry. "She's about as American as you can get."
Tomes, a Brown graduate who divides his time between San Diego and Phoenix, said he fell in love with Mystic and the Mystic Seaport Museum when he was a college student. More recently, when he arranged a team-building retreat for his his leadership team there, he learned about Fire Fighter,
"There are so many things dividing our country right now," he said. "This is something that can unite us. We all love firefighters."
