MYSTIC — Avast, me hearties, head over to Mystic Seaport Museum next week for Pirate Days (April 11 and 12) for a treasure trove of outdoor fun for the entire family. Young pirates and their parents are invited to first take over the museum to pick up maps and compasses and then put their navigation skills to the test through a number of challenges.
Pirates will be challenged to find the secret loot, meet the museum's friendly pirates, and enjoy performances to boot. "Pirate lads and lasses of all ages will love our games, crafts, and activities," said Sophia Matsas, the museum's director of marketing and communications.
"Dress the part and join in a pirate parade ye won’t want to miss," Matsas added, noting that Pirate Days, an annual springtime favorite, will include a variety of pirate-themed activities taking place across the museum's 19-acre campus for children of all ages.
Daily activities include (with admission) games on the McGraw Gallery Quadrangle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; a "Dig for Buried Treasure" adventure on Australia Beach from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; pirate-themed theatrical performances on the Performance Stage at noon and 1:15 p.m.; a pirate adventure course taking place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and again from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.; an opportunity to make pirate-themed crafts during the Toy Boat Workshop; a cannon-firing drill on Middle Wharf at 11 a.m. and the "Pirate Parade on the Village Green" at 2:15 p.m.
Add-on activities include a treasure hunt from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (kits $8, free for members) and a "High Seas" Planetarium Show at 1 and 3 p.m. (admission $8, members $5).
Visitors can also explore the Funk Children's Museum and the Discovery Barn, enjoy the seaport's playscapes, see current exhibitions and watch shipwrights at work in the Henry B. du Pont Preservation Shipyard.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
