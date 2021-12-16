MYSTIC — Visitors to Mystic Seaport Museum have a special treat in store during the next two weekends, an outdoor event for the entire family that celebrates the holiday spirit of New England.
Museumgoers will be able to walk around the Seaport’s recreated 19th-century seafaring village and interact with costumed actors playing characters of 19th century Greenmanville — the neighborhood where the museum is now located.
Guests can watch a light display — synchronized to music — blink and flash and twinkle, hear live music, listen to stories of the season, participate in holiday-themed crafts and games or even take horse and carriage ride then gather around fire pits.
The dome of the museum’s Treworgy Planetarium will be converted into a virtual, walk-through snow globe, and of course, there will be a not-to-be-missed visit from St. Nicholas.
"Each night, we will transform our grounds into holiday fun for the whole family," said Peter Armstrong, museum president. "We are excited to share this quintessential New England experience with everyone as we emerge from these challenging times with some extra holiday spirit.
"Lantern Light Village is a special way to celebrate the holidays, whether you are an adult or a child.”
Since the event will be held almost entirely outside, visitors are asked to dress appropriately, and since some parts of the grounds are lit only with kerosene lanterns, they are also urged to bring an additional personal light source such as a flashlight or headlamp. Pets are not allowed on the grounds, due to the presence of the horses, but service animals are permitted.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.