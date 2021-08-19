MYSTIC — The largest gathering of wooden boats and wooden boat enthusiasts in New England will converge at Mystic Seaport Museum for the 29th annual WoodenBoat Show this weekend.
Hosted in a partnership with WoodenBoat Publications, the boat show will offer something for all wooden boat enthusiasts and maritime history buffs and will feature a display of more than 100 traditional and classic wooden boats of every type — from hand-crafted kayaks to mahogany runabouts to classic daysailers and schooners.
In addition to taking in the historic vessels and beautiful boats, visitors can find everything they need to outfit their own watercraft and learn new skills at demonstrations and workshops throughout the weekend. A variety of exhibitors will offer items for sale including maritime art, antiques, tools, books, nautical gear, and much more.
Other popular features are the “I Built It Myself” display of home-built boats and a "Concours d’Elegance" of professionally built and maintained boats on exhibition.
Concurrent with the WoodenBoat Show this year will be the museum’s Antique Marine Engine Exposition on Saturday and Sunday. One of the largest shows of its type in the country, the exposition features more than 150 engines on display, including inboards, outboards, gasoline, diesel, electric, and naphtha motors. Visitors are invited to see the displayed engines Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Engines will be fired up throughout the day and a selection of operating miniature engines and model boats will be on display as well.
Museum admission provides access to both the show and the exhibition. Three-day passes are available.
Please note the Connecticut Summer at the Museum free admission offer for Connecticut children is not valid during the show, August 20-22.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.