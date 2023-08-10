MYSTIC — The Mystic Outdoor Art Festival will celebrate its 65th anniversary this weekend with a little more dance, music and theater added to the already jam-packed schedule.
Sponsored by the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, the festival — the oldest outdoor juried art festival in the Northeast — is set to take place this Saturday and Sunday and will showcase more than 200 artists from around the United States, with more than two miles of arts and crafts including oils, watercolors, photographs, pastels, sculpture, woodwork, comics, acrylics, and more, according to organizers.
The trail of artists begins in downtown Mystic on Cottrell Street and follows the Mystic River into the shipyard of the Mystic Seaport Museum, where the festival's performing arts stage will be located for the second year, an effort sponsored by the Rotary Club of Mystic.
The arts stage will feature a variety of local and regional performers beginning at 4 p.m. and continuing through roughly 8:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food and beverage will be available at Spouter’s Tavern and food vendors and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the two-day event.
“In its 65th year, the art festival continues to be that special event that attracts locals and tourists alike," said the president of the Greater Mystic Chamber, Bruce Flax. "The Mystic Chamber shows community support by including nonprofit organizations like the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Knights of Columbus and the Coastal Masonic Lodge as vendors in the event. With the art route now going into the Mystic Seaport Museum shipyard, it provides the opportunity for art enthusiasts and the crowd to visit a Mystic treasure.”
The Children’s Art Park features activities from local museums including Lyman Allyn’s “Sunglass Self-Portrait,” inspired by their summer exhibition of Barkley L. Hendricks in New London. The internationally celebrated Barkley L. Hendricks (1945–2017) is best known for his expressive, large-scale portraits, many from the 1970s, which present a powerful vision of modern Black identity. Inspired by Old Master portraits and the desire for racial diversity in the artistic canon, Hendricks painted himself and the people around him — his neighbors, students, family, and strangers he encountered on the street.
In conjunction with the use of reflections within Hendrick’s work, participants are encouraged to create drawings within what would be the lens of the sunglasses. The drawings will act as a reflection of what the artists consider to be important in their life.
Working with educators from the Mystic Museum of Art, children can create their own mini-canvas, Sailing at Sunset, inspired by the setting of the Children's Art Park upon the grounds of the Mystic Seaport.
The Mystic Outdoor Art Festival is free to the public and features activities and artwork for all ages to enjoy, including the Children’s Art Park and the Children's Art Installation.
The chamber encourages visitors to download the Go Mystic App for free from the App Store or Google Play, where they will find parking lots, a site map and an up-to-date list of artists.
For more information visit https://www.mysticchamber.org/art-festival/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.