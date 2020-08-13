MYSTIC — Longtime Connecticut resident Manju Soni, author of "When Lions Roared: How Brave Young People Defied Apartheid," will give a virtual talk next Thursday along with a brief overview of her experiences growing up in South Africa under the system of racial separation called Apartheid, sponsored by the Mystic Noank Library.
The talk, "How Americans can Join Across Racial Differences: Lessons from Apartheid," will be held via Zoom.
According to Adult Services Librarian Erik Caswell, Soni's talk will draw parallels between Apartheid and this America's own past and present experiences with racism.
"The recent Black Lives Matter protests sweeping through the nation have made many Americans question their own beliefs and long held assumptions about race and privilege in America," Caswell said in a statement.
The talk will take place Thursday, Aug. 20 from 4 to 5 p.m. Participants should call the library, 860-536-7721 or visit the website to register, www.mysticnoanklibrary.org.
For more information, contact Caswell at ecaswell@mysticnoanklibrary.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
