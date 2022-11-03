MYSTIC — Mystic Museum of Art, in celebration of the centennial of downtown Mystic’s iconic bridge, is presenting "100 Years of the Mystic River and the Bascule Bridge" as the final exhibition of its "Year of Narrative Art."
The exhibit, which runs through Dec. 18, focuses on the historic importance of the defining features of the Mystic area, and the fascination they hold for artists.
The exhibition shows paintings, prints, etchings and ephemera from the museum’s permanent collection augmented by works of art on loan from private collections and partner institutions by artists such as J. Olaf Olson, Y. E. Soderberg and Garrett Price, according to a statement from the museum.
Historically, the river’s strategic location (equidistant from Boston and New York), its sheltered anchorages, and its proximity to old-growth forests as a source of lumber proved ideal for a booming shipbuilding economy.
Though the river is less than 5 miles long, no fewer than five shipyards sprang up along its banks from its head at Whitford Brook in Old Mystic to its mouth in Noank Harbor. The quiet waters of the Mystic River, reflecting the form and colors of the boats along its banks, the bustling activity of the shipyards, and the massive form of the bridge, attracted artists from the U.S. and abroad to form the historic Mystic art colony in the early 20th century.
As transportation evolved from horses and carriages to automobiles and trolley cars, so did the bridge across the river itself. The original simple wooden crossing of 1819 (with its cautionary sign to “Walk Your Horses”) was replaced a century later by the current iron and concrete structure designed by Thomas E. Brown, the engineer of the Otis Elevator Company.
When the Mystic River Bascule Bridge opened in 1922, it was the first Brown bascule bridge in the country. Today, it is the oldest still in operation. The residents, reporters, and artists who watched the first automobile drive across the river a hundred years ago expressed the hope that it would not only connect the town of Groton and the town of Stonington, but “bind them together with a closer community spirit,” which would “lead to future developments little dreamt of a few years ago.”
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.