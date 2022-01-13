The Mystic Film Festival is now accepting film and screenplay submissions for its 5th annual festival. The festival, scheduled to take place from Oct. 20-23, 2022, in locations throughout Westerly, Stonington and Mystic, will again present independent feature-length, short-form narrative films and documentaries from all over the world, as well as a student film showcase.
"Through industry panels, workshops, networking events, and film screenings by acclaimed and up-and-coming talent, Mystic Film Festival aims to create a special experience for filmmaker and audience alike," said festival founder and Executive Director Shareen Anderson in a statement released last week.
The festival will open with a local premiere at Mystic Luxury Cinemas, its cornerstone venue, and will close with an awards event where the best film in each category and the top screenplays are recognized.
"Mystical Film Festival is excited to celebrate this 5-year milestone by expanding some events and screenings throughout the year," Anderson said, noting that details will be shared soon on the festival's website and via social media.
"Our festival is run by area filmmakers and artists to nurture local talent, to promote films made in Connecticut and other parts of the Northeast, and to bring unique cinematic works to our community," she said.
Anderson went on to praise the many sponsors and partners "that have already come on board," listing Mystic Luxury Cinemas, the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, CT Humanities, the La Grua Center, the Mystic Seaport Museum, the United Theatre, the Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Marketing, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development's Office of the Arts, Jonathan Edwards Winery, Chelsea Groton Bank, the Garde Arts Center, Mitchell College, Mystic & Noank Library, Be Well Productions, HomeLight, the Nutmeg Institute, the Alliance of Women Directors, Filmmakers Collaborative, S&P Oyster Restaurant and Bar, the Grade Cellars, Women In Film & Video New England, Market Realty LLC, Wilkidoos Productions, Roadmap Writers and the International Screenwriting Association.
Submissions are being accepted through June 25, 2022. To submit, visit the festival page on Film Freeway at filmfreeway.com/MysticFilmFestival
Visit the festival’s website for more information at www.mysticfilmfestival.com, or contact Shareen Anderson at shareen@mysticfilmfestival.com or Wendy S. Wilkins at wendy@mysticfilmfestival.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
