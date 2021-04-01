MYSTIC — The Mystic Film Festival is seeking new narrative and documentary feature and short-form films from around the world to showcase during its fourth season.
The festival, scheduled to be held in theaters and through online streaming from Oct. 21-24, will also continue with its screenplay competition, started last year, and the grand-prize winner will be awarded a table read after the festival.
“Our safe and successful 2020 hybrid festival proved even a global pandemic couldn’t stop filmmakers’ creativity, and the audiences’ desire to watch new, independent films by professionals and students,” said festival founder Shareen Anderson. “With streaming, our audience became global, and our regional audiences grew with support from Mystic Luxury Cinemas, the Velvet Mill, and La Grua Center in Stonington, as well as all our sponsors.”
Films made by students while enrolled in a school or college are welcome. Student submissions must include an image of the student’s school identification. Returning Mystic Film Festival filmmakers and student filmmakers will be offered a discounted submission fee.
Mystic Film Festival awards top films, including narrative feature, feature documentary, narrative short, documentary short, New England film, cinematography, directing, screenplay writing, student film, human rights, and conservation. The festival will include online workshops, panel discussions and question-and-answer sessions with filmmakers.
Films, which must have been completed after Jan. 1, 2019, can be submitted at filmfreeway.com/MysticFilmFestival.
Film lovers are encouraged to participate in Mystic Film Festival’s online communities via Facebook facebook.com/mysticfilmfestival, Twitter @mysticfilmfest and Instagram.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
