MYSTIC — The fifth annual Mystic Film Festival, set to kick off on Oct. 20, includes a slate of films that cover a wide range of topics — from the existential to the personal and from the local to the international — along with a tribute to a local legend.
Ruth Buzzi, the Westerly native who grew up in Stonington, and made a name for herself in the famous 1960s comedy show, Rowan and Martin’s "Laugh- In," will be given the festival's Lifetime Achievement Award and will be honored during a wine and cheese social at La Grua Center in Stonington on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.
Buzzi won a Golden Globe Award and numerous Emmy nominations for her roles in the iconic TV show. Buzzi also appeared on "Sesame Street," "Saved By the Bell" and "Freaky Friday."
The reception at La Grua Center, which is being co-sponsored by Women In Film and Video of New England, will be hosted by Sharon Contillo and will include the screening of a number of films by female filmmakers. Actor and comedian Emily Siero will open the event, which will include the screening of "Perfect Match," "Amber," "Scotch, Please," and "Shhh!"
In total, 93 new short and feature-length documentary and narrative films from around the world will be screened — along with student films, a screenwriting competition, filmmakers’ workshops and panel discussions — at venues including the United Theatre, Mystic Luxury Cinemas, La Grua Center and Mystic Seaport Museum’s Thompson Building.
The festival opens Oct. 20 at Mystic Luxury Cinemas with a screening of "Amerikatsi," which recently won "Best Narrative Feature" at the Woodstock Film Festival. The film tells the story of an Armenian-American who repatriates to Armenia, only to be sent to a Soviet prison. The event will begin with a a wine reception, followed by the screening and Q&A with writer, director, and lead actor Michael Goorjian.
The festival opens in Westerly at the United on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m., with a screening of "Tide To Table: The Remarkable Journey of Oysters," directed by Maria Luskay and Lou Guarneri. A Q&A will follow with the principals.
The festival’s final day of screenings will wrap up with an awards ceremony on Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at La Grua Center.
For a full schedule of events, visit https://mysticfilmfestival.com/2022-festival/.
People interested in volunteering at the festival’s parties, screenings and workshops can send an email to info@mysticfilmfestival.com.
