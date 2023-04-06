PROVIDENCE — "SIX," the "electrifying new musical phenomenon" by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will open next week at the Providence Performing Arts Center for a two-week run.
Described by The New York Times as a "slyly saucy pop musical about the ill-starred queens [that] stormed stages in Britain, North America, Australia and even on cruise ships," "Six" has been "embraced by a youthful fan base for its catchy (and social-media-amplified) score From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons."
In "SIX," the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a "euphoric celebration" of 21st century girl power, according to a release from the arts center, which adds, "This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!"
Moss and Marlow devised the original concept for the musical and started writing it when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society’s submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors.
"SIX went on to get picked up by British producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the U.K. in the autumn of 2018 before returning to the Arts Theatre and subsequently the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue.
"SIX," currently playing an open-ended run at the Vaudeville Theatre on the Strand, earned five 2019 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.
The Boleyn Tour cast features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow.
"SIX," which won 23 awards in the 2021-22 Broadway season — including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, was touted by the Washington Post as “exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"
The "SIX: Live on Opening Night Broadway" album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month.
"SIX," which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic on what was supposed to be opening night, is now playing at the Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway in New York City. The show had a successful North American premiere at Chicago Shakespeare in the summer of 2019. Prior to Broadway, the show played limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul, Minn.
The performing arts center's production of "SIX" is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.