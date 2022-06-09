The outdoor music scene in our neck of the woods officially kicks off with the Chorus of Westerly's blockbuster Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park. And while this year's pops concert — scheduled for June 18 and featuring another exciting program — is indeed the first large-scale musical event of the season, there are a few smaller concerts of note taking place before next Saturday's grand chorus event, and plenty taking place after.
Across the bridge in Mystic, the 25th annual Summer Sounds concert series, sponsored by the Noank-Mystic Community Band, started up last week and will continue on Tuesdays throughout the summer. The concerts, including an Aug. 2 concert with the Westerly Band, begin at 7 p.m. at the Mystic River Park, 12 Cottrell St.
The series, which features a different area community musical organization each week, will include: on June 14, As Time Goes By swing band; on June 21, Thames River Big Band; on June 28, Noank-Mystic Community Band; on July 5, Middletown Symphonic Band; on July 12, Waterford Community Band; on July 19, U.S. Coast Guard Beacons Jazz Nonet; on July 26, Old Lyme Town Band; on Aug. 2, Westerly Band; and on Aug. 9, Noank-Mystic Community Band. Admission is free and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Picnics are welcome.
In Mystic, beginning June 16, the Mystic & Noank Library will host the Roode Memorial Concert Series Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. through August. The series kicks off with a concert by guitarist and composer Connor Holdridge who has been a member of several performing acts over the years, including Michael Joseph Harris and his band Ultrafaux. He is known to play a variety of guitar styles but mostly performs the music of Django Reinhardt, and he will be joined by violinist, Nataly Merezhuk, a conversational improviser, well-steeped in the jazz violin styles of Stephane Grappelli and Sven Asmussen.
On Thursday, July 21, Stonington's Nora Fox — an actor, composer, writer, multi-instrumentalist, and choreographer whose work has brought her to West Africa, Australia, Europe, and North and South America — will perform. Fox has performed on Broadway, at Goodspeed Opera House, the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Rhode Island Shakespeare in the Park, the New York Musical Theater Festival, the New York Women Center Stage Festival, Irondale Brooklyn, Salt Marsh Opera, American Dance Festival, Theatre By the Sea, the Ocean State Theatre and the Ivoryton Playhouse.
Closing out the series will be Jordan Auber, a Brooklyn-based drummer and percussionist who, with his project Color of Rhythm, presents original music performed on handpan, a resonant steel instrument new to this century. His songwriting cultivates influences of progressive jazz and world music.
The series of free outdoor concerts, on the grounds of the Mystic & Noank Library, celebrate the life of Mystic & Noank Library patron Agnes Roode, a longtime Mystic resident who loved music and the library. Each year, her family continues the tradition of honoring her legacy with a lineup of talented musicians. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, or other seating. In the event of rain, indoor attendance will be limited, and the library will welcome the first 50 guests to arrive. Masks are encouraged in the event of an indoor concert. No registration is necessary.
Back in Westerly, the Watch Hill Sunset series on the village green on Bay Street will kick off Tuesday, June 28, with the Silks; followed by Fuzz Sangiovanni Trio on July 12, the Hoolios on July 26 and the Rowan Brothers on Aug. 9. The series ends on Aug. 23 with Ward Hayden and the Outliers. Rain dates for the concerts are the following Tuesday. Visit Watch Hill Sunset Concerts on Facebook for more information.
Westerly's Tunes in the Dunes series, which includes Monday Night Jams and Wednesday's Blues on the Beach, kicks off on July 6 with Anthony Geraci; continues on July 13 with Blues N Soul Review; The Cartells on July 20; Victor Wainwright & The Train on July 27; The Founders, with Al Copley, Duke Robillard, Greg Piccolo, Doug James and Rich Lataille on Aug. 3; Greg Sherrod on Aug. 10; and Bobby Christina and The Soupy Boys with The Mitchfest Horns on Aug. 17.
The Monday night music series will kick off on July 11 with Big Lux; followed by Wild Nights on July 18; Steve Hartman on July 25; The Band Band on Aug. 1; Will Evans on Aug. 8; and will end on Aug. 15 with Glaucoma Suspect.
In the event of rain, Blues on the Beach and Monday Night Jams will be held at the Windjammer Surf Bar, 321 Atlantic Ave. Visit the Tunes on the Dunes Facebook page for updates. Both series are free and concerts begin at 6 p.m.
Members of the Sun staff contributed to this report.
