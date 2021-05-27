WARWICK — The Music on the Hill chamber music series will kick off Sunday with an outdoor concert featuring the Narragansett Brass Quintet.
The quintet will perform a one-hour program that blends classical and popular music — from Gabrieli to "West Side Story" — on the lawn at Clouds Hill Victorian House Museum in Warwick.
The concert will be offered in memory of the late John Pellegrino, the founding president of the music series. The quintet includes Joseph Foley and Richard Kelley, trumpet; Kevin Owen, horn; Alexei Doohovskoy, trombone; and Tom Gregory, tuba.
Guests are urged to bring chairs or a blanket, for distanced seating on the lawn. Attendance is limited and masks are required. The concert will be presented without intermission.
The music series will offer a number of events this year, both live and online. On June 2, a "Movie Night," will take place on Zoom with Miller-Porfiris Duo’s celebration of the silent screen when Anton Miller, violin, and Rita Porfiris, viola, will perform music by Copland, Chopin, Irving Berlin and others, with an hour of silent shorts such as "The Great Train Robbery" and "Tango Tangles."
A selection of indoor and outdoor concerts are in the planning stages for Aug. 29 to Sept. 3, with details soon to be announced. Tickets are now on sale and are $20, free for students with I.D. For information, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
Music on the Hill has welcomed thousands of chamber music lovers to concerts across Rhode Island, from East Greenwich to Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Jamestown, Wickford and Westerly, since 2008. The ensemble includes professional musicians native to Rhode Island with international careers, as well as their friends and colleagues who have come to see Rhode Island as their home away from home.
