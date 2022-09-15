WESTERLY — A trio of heavyweights from the music industry will head to the United Theatre Friday for a conversation about musicians, the music industry and a brand new book.
Authors Peter Shapiro and Dean Budnick will be "in conversation" at an event moderated by Westerly resident Michael McDonald of Mick Management, which represents such artists as Ray LaMontagne, Brett Dennen, Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers, Hamilton Leithauser, Carly Rae Jepsen, David Gray and Mandy Moore.
Shapiro is the publisher of Relix Magazine and Budnick, its editor-in-chief, will be at the United Theatre Friday to talk about their new book, "The Music Never Stops: What Putting on 10,000 Shows Has Taught Me About Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Magic," with McDonald moderating.
Shapiro, a veteran concert promoter whose signature achievements have included Wetlands Preserve, Brooklyn Bowl, the Capitol Theatre, the Lockn’ Festival, U2 3D, and the Jammy Awards, is widely known as the promoter for "Fare Thee Well: Celebrating 50 Years of the Grateful Dead."
Shapiro united the “core four” members of the Grateful Dead alongside Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio at the legendary 2015 concert for a record-breaking run of stadium shows. Shapiro also founded Lockn’, Jazz & Colors, and the Green Apple Festival, and has worked on multiple events at the National Mall including the "We Are One" inaugural concert, the Earth Day 40th anniversary celebration, the Women’s March, and the March for Science.
Budnick, the founder of Jambands.com and the co-creator of the Jammy Awards, is the co-author of Blues Traveler frontman John Popper’s memoir "Suck and Blow: And Other Stories I’m Not Supposed To Tell," and "Ticket Masters: The Rise of the Concert Industry and How the Public Got Scalped," which chronicles the previously untold story of the modern concert industry and reveals the origins, development and ongoing strategies of companies such as Ticketmaster, Live Nation and StubHub. Budnick continues to report on the concert industry for Billboard.
The men will share stories of working with such celebrated bands and musicians like the Grateful Dead, U2, Bob Dylan, Phish, Dave Matthews Band, Al Green, Ms. Lauryn Hill, The Roots, Robert Plant and Leonard Cohen.
McDonald, who serves as chairman emeritus of MusiCares, is an advisory board member of Global Citizen and a voting member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as a co-founder of Big Deal Music, an independent music publishing company.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
