STONINGTON — La Grua Center will share a prerecorded concert Saturday on the center's YouTube channel featuring Clarinetist Maksim Shtrykov and pianist Misuzu Tanaka, with "sumptuous video with resonant, natural stereo."
Part of the center's virtual "Music Matters on YouTube" series, the concert, "Schumann Chamber Duos," was recorded at La Grua Center earlier this year.
The program will include Clara Schumann's "Drei Romanzen, Op. 22," and Robert Schumann's "F-A-E Sonata 2. Intermezzo."
The pair will introduce insightful transcriptions of music long familiar in its original oboe and violin versions.
Maksim, who has immersed himself in clarinet repertoire, will play his newly-commissioned replica of an expressive, emotionally powerful boxwood clarinet of the Schumann-Brahms era.
Hailed by international press as a pianist "who dispatched everything with both dizzying speed and sensitivity" and for her “exceptionally high technical level,” Tanaka has established herself as an artist of remarkable individuality with a rare combination of poetic sensitivity and breathtaking virtuosity.
She has performed in prestigious concert venues throughout the world, from the Gewandhaus in Leipzig and Mozart’s Museum at Villa Bertramka in Prague to Alice Tully Hall in New York, and is also a respected regular performer for Music from the Frederick Collection, a leading North-American venue for performance on historical instruments.
Tickets are $10 and available at the center's website, along with instructions for how to attend the concert.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
