STONINGTON — Uruguayan pianist Nando Michelin and Argentinian guitarist Claudio Ragazzi, both renowned interpreter-arrangers, will join agile cellist-colleague Cameron Sawzin as Terzetto in bringing "spirited, sometimes sultry scores to vibrant life" next week at La Grua Center in Stonington, according to Music Matters artistic advisor and program editor Christopher Greenleaf, who organized the concert.
The concert, titled "Carnival! Mardi Gras Around the World," will celebrate "the incomparable pleasures of music, dance, satire, bibulosity, tables groaning with savory delights," Greenleaf said in an email announcing the concert, all "wonderful excesses banished in the sobriety of Lent."
"This concert’s composers intended nothing requiring penitence (we trust)," Greenleaf added. "They reveled in marking the social and artistic freedoms of carnival time."
The program will include "festive scores" by Ragazzi, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Camille Saint-Saëns, Jorge Cumbo, Luiz Bonfá, Vince Guaraldo and Jacopo Peri.
Grammy-winner, Emmy-winner and Emmy-nominated film composer and guitarist Ragazzi has been writing award-winning music for film and television, scoring dozens of projects and performing with some of today’s most respected musicians for more than 20 years.
A Berklee College Magna Cum Laude graduate and Berklee faculty member, a winner of the prestigious Duke Ellington Master’s Composition Award and a winner of the Boston Music Awards, Ragazzi composes music for independent films, documentaries and television as well as commissioned works for plays, art exhibits and ballets.
Sawzin attended Juilliard while in high school, earned bachelor's and master’s degrees from Oberlin College and the New England Conservatory and studied with Richard Kapuscinski and Lawrence Lesser. She started her career recording with Noel Paul Stookey during his hiatus from the iconic trio, Peter, Paul and Mary, including a live concert at Carnegie Hall for Warner Brothers. She plays with Symphony New Hampshire and her Boston engagements range from Masterworks Chorale and Boston Landmarks Orchestra to Broadway shows “The Producers” and the Boston Lyric Opera production of “Marriage of Figaro.”
Michelin came to Boston to study at Berklee College of Music, where he currently teaches. His discography includes more than 14 CDs as a band leader (mostly original compositions) and several more as a sideman. His CDs include names of the caliber of Esperanza Spalding, Jerry Bergonzi, George Garzone, Antonio Serrano, Jeff Ballard and Richie Barshay. As a producer, he recorded the award-winning “Amores torcidos” and “The Other Side” with Katie Viqueira, and “Ave rara” with Teresa Ines.
"Mardi Gras around the World" lasts about an hour and is presented without an intermission.
