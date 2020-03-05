STONINGTON — Noted Turkish musicians Çağatay Akyol and Bülent Evcil will help realize a dream for the Music Matters program at La Grua Center Saturday by presenting, for the very first time, the haunting, sensual, beckoning sound of traditional Turkish music.
Evcil, who was born in Istanbul in 1968, is a solo flutist and the winner of the Royal Belguim Encouragement Medal of Art. He started his flute training at the State Conservatoire of Mimar Sinan University, where he graduated with the highest distinction, and at the Brussels Royal Conservatoire, where he won the Premiere Prix for chamber music, received the Künstlerische Ausbildung (Efficiency in Art) degree with the highest distinction at the Heidelberg-Mannheim Music Academy.
Evcil also studied with flute virtuoso Sir James Galway, who described him as “one of the best flutists of his generation." He has worked as a solo flutist in a number of symphony orchestras and with such conductors as Lorin Maazel, Alexander Rahbari, Igor Oistrakh and Emil Tabakov. Evcil released the albums "Tango Zamani" and "Orta Doğu Minyatürleri" on the Kalan Music label and is the solo flautist in Fazil Say’s "Mezopotamia Senfonisi." His last album, "The Flute Virtuoso," was released in 2016.
Currently the assistant principal flute of the Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra and solo flutist of the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic, he performs around the world and has taken part in the music festivals of Kraków, Bayreuth, Lemberg and Istanbul.
Akyol, who was born in Balikesir in 1969, began studying the harp at the age of 10 with Assistant Professor Kaysu Dogansoy at Ankara State Conservatory. He started performing with the Presidential Symphony Orchestra as a solo harpist at the age of 19, and has performed in several music festivals such as the Salzburg Music Festival, Wien Modern, BBC Proms, Amsterdam Mahler Festival, and the Budapest Spring Festival. He has also worked with such renowned conductors as Claudio Abbado, Bernard Haitink, Riccardo Chailly, Peter Eotvos, Michael Gielen, Yakov Kreisberg, James Judd, Giuseppe Sinopoli, Tugan Sokhiev, Daniel Gatti, Daniel Harding and Viladimir Fedoseyev. As a soloist, he performed countless harp concertos accompanied by the Presidential Symphony Orchestra, İzmir State Symphony Orchestra, Cukurova State Symphony Orchestra, Bursa State Symphony Orchestra, Eskisehir Symphony Orchestra, National Reassurance Chamber Orchestra and Borusan Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra.
In 2006, Akyol was invited to Felix Godefroid International Harp Competition as juror and has been a guest artist in the Mahler Chamber Orchestra. Three Turkish composers have dedicated their works to Çağatay: Nejat Basegmezler (Harp Concerto); Mahir Çetiz (Instant Dream for Solo Harp); and Hasan Tura (Trio for Harp, Flute & Viola). He is an artist of the Kalan Music recording company and has recorded two albums, "Lyric, Harp and Recorder" and "Harp and Violin" with Cihat Askin. He also founded the duo called Arpanatolia with Turkish musician Ferhat Erdem.
The two will "also bring beloved Western classical scores to vibrant life and play such stirring popular classics as 'Ashokan Farewell' and 'The Battle of Kinsale.'"
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
