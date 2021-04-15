STONINGTON — Music Matters, a series sponsored by La Grua Center, will present its 14th "Covidtide Webcast" on La Grua's YouTube channel this Saturday with a repeat of a live concert featuring Yury Martynov, professor at Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory, performing on La Grua's 1886 Chickering concert grand piano. The concert was Martynov's northeastern U.S. début recital and was recorded October of 2018.
Saturday's concert is being called "Yury Martynov~Liszt, Third of the Years of Pilgrimage."
"Martynov's performances and vast discography on modern and historical pianos have seized the admiration and affections of music lovers worldwide," according to Christopher Greenleaf, artistic adviser for the music series, noting that Martynov played "Franz Liszt's painterly, ferociously challenging 'Third Year of Pilgrimage' for the second half of his 2018 Music Matters début.
"As the threat of our pandemic begins to diminish, and as performances with a live audience again become possible, we will continue to produce occasional concert videos," said Greenleaf, who is also a member of La Grua's Music Advisory Committee.
The concert was recorded in session at La Grua Center and will be aired on the center's YouTube channel. A private link to the concert will be shared with ticket holders approximately two hours prior to the start of the event, and again 15 minutes before the start of the event. Please note, ticket sales end approximately 30 minutes prior to air time.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
