STONINGTON — Russian-American violinist Daniel Kurganov and pianist Constantine Finehouse will be the next guests at La Grua Center's Music Matters series on YouTube this Saturday.
The program, called "Music Matters YouTube: Brahms 3rd Violin Sonata," will feature Kurganov playing a circa 1695 Giuseppe Guarneri violin and Finehouse playing the center's 1886 Chickering concert grand piano.
"They use these ideal instruments to summon a degree of realism and viscerality that take this sonata, one of the towering chamber works of the 19th century, to a rare level of beauty and elegance," said La Grua Program Director Kelli Rochelle in a statement. "The famed La Grua acoustic adds depth and loveliness to the duo's incomparable performance."
"We're shooting our virtual 2021 season in natural light, with rich, sumptuous stereo," Rochelle added.
Kurganov and Finehouse recently released an album on the Spice Classics label featuring masterworks of Brahms, Prokofiev, Tchaikovsky that was lauded by critics.
Kurganov, who performs as a member of the Essex Chamber Players, is a teacher and guest artist at Westmont College of Music. He also coaches musicians of the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and the Kendall Square Orchestra on chamber music and orchestral playing. Kurganov is also the founder and director of the Boston Violin Intensive, a unique 10-day master-course founded in 2019 for advanced and professional violinists. His YouTube channel has more than 6 million viewers, and he frequently writes on the topic of musical performance.
Born in Minsk, Belarus, Kurganov grew up near Chicago and began his musical studies on the piano. He completed his studies at the Zurich University of the Arts (ZHdK) under Rudolf Koelman, protégé of the legendary Jascha Heifetz. Kurganov is also an alumnus of the Keshet Eilon International Mastercourse.
Finehouse has been praised by Rhein Main Presse Allgemeine Zeitung, for his "interpretations of depth and maturity." Since receiving his master's in piano performance from Yale University as a student of Boris Berman, he has performed extensively in the U.S. and abroad. Finehouse has played with numerous orchestras in the Boston area and has given a number of solo and chamber music performances in the city's best halls. He is a champion of music by the American composer William Bolcom, whose complete piano solo works he is currently recording for Naxos Records.
Finehouse completed his undergraduate work at the Juilliard School under the guidance of Herbert Stessin and Jerome Lowenthal, and studied with Bruce Brubaker at New England Conservatory. His awards include the Vladimir Horowitz Scholarship from Juilliard, a 2004 St. Botolph Club Foundation Grant and a 2006 Classics Abroad Project Award.
The concert was recorded in session at La Grua Center. Tickets are $10 each. Ticket sales end approximately 30 minutes prior to the start of the event. A private link to the concert will be shared with ticketholders and subscribers approximately 2 hours prior to the start of the event, and again 15 minutes before the start of the event.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
