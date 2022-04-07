STONINGTON — When pianist/harpsichordist/organist Michael Bahmann was putting together recitals centered around Bach’s "Well-Tempered Clavier," he was struck by the remarkable parallels between these studies of key and mood and similar ones by Chopin and Shostakovich.
In Bahmann's "Affinities," six pairs of preludes and fugues by the three composers explore the essence of how keys and intervals relate to each other and evoke mood, according to a statement from La Grua Center, where the musician will perform on Saturday as part of the center's popular Music Matters series.
"This deeply thoughtful music probes contemplation and reverie, while some angular, nearly surreal soundscapes will astonish us," says series artistic director Christopher Greenleaf. "The sonorous, finely nuanced 1886 Chickering concert grand lends its own dimensions of depth, infinite shading, and chiaroscuro to this remarkable program."
Bahmann, a founding member of the Musicians of the Old Post Road who has performed at festivals around the world, will perform in a program called "Affinity: Connecting Bach, Chopin & Shostakovich," on the center's 1886 Chickering concert grand piano. The music director and organist at the United Congregational Church of Little Compton, Bahmann has performed for the Chicago symphony chamber concerts, Bay Chamber Concerts, Museum Concerts of Rhode Island among others, and toured with the baroque orchestra "Musica Aeterna" of Bratislava.
Bahmann’s hour-long performance will run without an intermission and concertgoers are being urged to "bring music-loving friends to share this intimate exploration of the very heart of keyboard music!"
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
