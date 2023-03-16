STONINGTON — Renowned pianist and audience favorite, Artem Belogurov — a Latvian native who grew up in Odessa, Ukraine — will help celebrate the arrival of spring with the North American début of one of the finest replicas of the very first piano ever created on Saturday at La Grua Center in Stonington.
Belogurov will showcase the color and subtlety of “the Red Cristofori,” a stunning modern replica of Bartolomeo Cristofori’s three surviving Baroque pianos.
"Be prepared to be transported back in time to the Baroque era as Belogurov’s program includes a captivating selection of works by notable composers such as J.S. Bach, George Frideric Handel, Ferdinando de’ Medici, and Domenico Scarlatti, among others," said Christopher Greenleaf, Music Matters' artistic advisor and program editor.
At the age of 18, Belogurov moved to Boston and studied modern piano at the New England Conservatory with Gabriel Chodos, Patricia Zander, and Victor Rosenbaum. In 2014 he moved to Amsterdam, where he studied fortepiano and clavichord at the Conservatorium van Amsterdam with Richard Egarr and Menno van Delft, and graduated cum laude in 2016. He has won first and second prizes at a number of international competitions, is actively interested in research, particularly relating to Romantic performance practice, and enjoys experimenting with and reviving forgotten expressive devices.
"This 65-minute concert runs without intermission and promises to be an unforgettable musical experience," Greenleaf added.
Belogurov’s program will include Ferdinando de’ Medici's "Preludio & Passagaglio;" Lodovico Giustini's "Sonata da cimbalo di piano e forte in e;" Giovanni Benedetto Platti's "Sonata in c, Op. 4, No. 2;" J. S. Bach's " Præludium, Fuga & Allegro in Eb, BWV 998;" George Frideric Handel's "Suite in F, HWV 427;" Francesco Geminiani's "Deux pièces de clavecin;" Domenico Scarlatti's "Sonata in E, K.380" and Antonio Soler's "Sonata No. 21 in c#."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
