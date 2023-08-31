WESTERLY — Music-lovers have many venues to choose from in the live performance department this holiday weekend — including the ever popular Rhythm & Roots Festival, which opens Friday in Ninigret Park — but only one will be centered in Wilcox Park.
Saturday's Next Up Festival, dubbed the "flagship music festival for rising talent" in the region, will include performances from newcomers Kyle Rathbun, Casey Flax, Coyote Brass and Element 88, the student band from the RI Philharmonic Music School at the United.
"I'm really looking forward to introducing our newcomers," said Westerly musician Kevin Lowther, who helped found the festival last year, and plans to perform with his band, Big Lux, and musician Trina Vargas, during the six-hour event. "I love bringing musicians together to interact."
Although musicians Tyler Seton and Olivia Mortrude both performed at last year's festival, they performed as solo acts. They return this year to make their debut as the folk duo Undercover Cameo.
"Tyler blew everyone away last year," Lowther said, "and it's great to have Olivia back."
"Coyote Brass are fantastic," said Lowther, a veteran, explaining that the band members, who play "contemporary" brass music, are all members of the Rhode Island National Guard. "They play modern hits."
"They're even bringing a climbing wall along with them," he added, stressing that the event is a family friendly music festival. "People should bring blankets and lunch."
"Definitely food," he added. "There will be no food vendors."
The festival will also feature an "Artists in the Round" segment, he said, where festival musicians will interact with one other and take turns playing original music.
"It's not often we get the opportunity to get on the stage together," he said, "and I've seen some really good things happen in that format."
Meanwhile, at the venerable Knickerbocker Friday night, local favorite Will Evans will team up with Hawaiian musician Paul Izak, who hails from the island of Oahu and will be making his Rhode Island debut. An organic farmer and roots musician, Izak's music "brings folks together in a conscious way."
Evans of course, is a Westerly-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist well-known for his passion for surfing, the environment and building community.
Izak is featured on a number of Evans' songs and the two friends said they're looking forward to "sharing song and story" while they record Friday's show for an upcoming "live EP."
This weekend is also the weekend for the annual Rhythm & Roots Festival, which opens Friday in Ninigret Park in Charlestown. This year's festival, which attracts thousands of music-lovers to the region each Labor Day weekend, will feature such artists as Trombone Shorty, JJ Grey & Mofro, the Robert Cray Band, the Infamous Stringdusters, Dustbowl Revival, Curley Taylor and & Zydeco Trouble and Ward Hayden & the Outliers.
