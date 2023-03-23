WESTERLY — The Westerly High School Music Hall of Fame will induct 10 new members at a ceremony scheduled to take place Sunday, April 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the United Theatre.
The ceremony is free and open to the public, according to Louis M. Toscano and Thomas J. Liguori, members of the selection committee, as long as guests register online ahead of the event.
The inductees include Angela (Lombardo) Bacari, George Bookataub, Marilyn Frechette Brockmann, Margaret Day, John Graham, Robert Guarino, Albert Norcia, Florence Soloveitzik, William Thorpe and the late David DeAngelis.
Bacari, a 1961 graduate of Westerly High School, has had a lifelong career in the music industry. She began her professional singing career in her early 20s, moved to New York and worked as a performing artist for many years. She had hit records in 1977 and 1978 that made the Billboard chart, has toured with such celebrities as Don Rickles, Rodney Dangerfield and Norm Lewis, and has appeared on "The Merv Griffin Show," "The Dinah Shore Show," "The Virginia Graham Show" and many Jerry Lewis muscular dystrophy telethons. She has lent her decades of experience in a second career as a mentor and vocal coach to many, including Liza Minnelli and Billy Gilman, a Grammy nominee, whom she discovered and manages to this day.
Bookataub is a 1961 graduate of Westerly High School — and was voted "Class Musician" — and a member of the first graduating class of Berklee College of Music in 1966. He lives in Maine and has served as a high school band director at Deering High, Freeport High, and Westbrook High (all in the greater Portland, Maine, area) for 40 years, and was also an instructor of percussion at the University of Maine-Portland. Several bands that he has directed have marched in the Tournament of Roses Parade, Citrus Bowl Parade, and have been invited to the inauguration of George W. Bush. His Westbrook High School band was New England champion in 1989, Maine champion 16 consecutive years, and won a National championship in 2000. While at Westbrook High, Bookataub held the position of president of the Maine Band Directors Association. The school continues to honor music students each year with the George Bookataub Music Scholarship.
"George’s career exemplifies our WHS Music Hall of Fame Mission Statement," said Toscano. "He was a musician, performer, conductor, and most importantly a contributor who passed on his love of music to all of his students."
Brockmann, a 1945 graduate of Westerly High School, performed on Broadway in "All for Love" and road productions of "Blossom Time" and "Miss Liberty." A regular performer at Fay’s Theater in Providence, she was featured as the soloist at the 1948 Cherry Blossom Festival, performed at the Latin Quarter and has maintained a lifelong love of music, performing in several styles including liturgical, operatic, and Broadway. She has been an active member in a number of church choirs. After her musical career and raising a family of eight with her husband Robert, Brockmann received a bachelor of science degree in education at the age of 49. Upon moving back to Rhode Island, she founded Edison Tutorial, an after-school tutoring program, in 1982. She continued to work directly with students up until the age of 91.
Day is a 1955 graduate of Westerly High School and received a bachelor's degree from Curry College and a master's degree from URI. She also studied harp at Juilliard School of Music and was the principal harpist for the Providence Harp Ensemble. Day played with a number of local organizations, such as the Pfizer Players, the St. Pius Church Choir, the Immaculate Conception Church Choir and the Mystic River Chorale, and was known for performing at weddings, restaurants and corporate functions. Day had a number of professional affiliations, including membership in the American Harp Association, American Harp Society, and the American String Teachers Association. Day was also a remedial reading teacher at Charles Barnum School in Groton for 36 years and gave private harp lessons. She recorded two CDs of harp music, "Holiday Harp" and "Emerald Aires."
DeAngelis, the 2002-03 Westerly Teacher of the Year, taught music and theater at Westerly High School for 33 years. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Rhode Island College and master’s degree from New York University. He also founded the high school's Theater Scrapbook Company and served as music director at Our Lady of Victory Church from 1993 to 2014. A longtime member of Boy Scout Troop 76, DeAngelis attained the rank of Eagle Scout. According to Jenna Halse Broccolo, who nominated “Mr. D.”, he will be remembered for his angelic singing voice. “Generations of WHS students cannot think of music without including the fond memories of one of the best educators in the world. He was so incredibly talented and shared his gifts with our Westerly community for decades.” DeAngelis passed away in June of 2019. He was known for encouraging others to “Always keep a song in your heart and keep on singing.”
Graham, a member of the Westerly High School class of 1966, was a WHS band member for 3 years (soloist), and a member of All State Band and All New England Band and toured Europe with the School Band of America in 1966. He received his bachelor's in music education from URI in 1970 and taught music in the West Warwick schools from 1970 to 2000. He has performed with both the Rhode Island Philharmonic and Eastern Connecticut Symphony orchestras and has directed and performed in several recitals at the Westerly Library.
Guarino, also a member of the Westerly High School class of 1966, received his bachelor of music education degree from URI and holds a master’s degree in voice from Manhattan School of Music. He was a tenor soloist with symphony orchestras in Boston, San Antonio, Harrisburg Opera, Orchestra of New York, Princeton Pro Musica and New Haven Chorale. He has performed as lead with Michigan Opera, Atlanta Opera, Des Moines Metro Opera and Wolf Trap Opera, is professor emeritus at The College of New Jersey and founder of their Collegium Musicum, and was producer/director of the opera program there. Guarino served on the faculty of Westminster Choir College and was supervisor for the New Jersey Governor’s School of the Arts. He currently directs the Stonington Madrigal Singers. He has performed as a soloist at major concert halls in New York City including Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall and Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center and at the San Luis Obispo Mozart Festival, Tanglewood, PepsiCo Summerfare, and the Smithsonian Institution Chamber Music Festival. He also produced a solo CD of Italian Art songs.
Norcia, who was selected as a “special contributor,” was an educator who taught more than 20 years in the Westerly school system. He received a master of science degree from the University of Bridgeport and was a graduate of New England Conservatory of Music. He composed the Babcock Junior High School song, wrote and published “Voice,” an instructional guide to singing, judged many statewide student vocal competitions and served as an evaluator of music programs in public schools. He also taught private lessons to many students as part of a Saturday morning group called “Early Birds.” Norcia loved the Westerly Community and was an active member of the Westerly Lions Club, the Josiah Broadfoot Chapter, Disabled American Veterans, and the Harley P. Chase Post No. 1265 VFW, Pawcatuck, until his death in 1999.
Soloveitzik, a 1922 graduate of Westerly High School, studied at Juilliard School of Music and Yale Conservatory and taught piano in Westerly for many years. She also taught at Victor Norman school in New London. She was a member of the Westerly Music Club and Rhode Island’s Chopin Club and Schubert Club. Her pupils included Hall of Famers George Greeley and Al Copley. Her recitals were highlights of the musical season and always very well attended. Florence died in 1982, leaving a legacy that instilled the love of music in many generations. Upon her nomination, a former student, Rachel McCormick, praised Florence’s “inordinate patience and encouragement to a student devoid of any musical talent."
Thorpe, another member of the Westerly High School class of 1966, earned degrees from the Boston Conservatory of Music in piano and New England Conservatory in voice. As an actor, he had speaking roles in the film "Mystic River" and many independent films, documentaries, and radio and TV commercials. A member of Pi Kappa Lambda Music Honor Society and the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, he has performed in 32 states, was a soloist on the CBS-TV broadcast celebrating the Cole Porter Centennial, represented the United States at a United Nations concert in Shanghai, was soloist at the Bethlehem Music Festival, Missouri River Festival, Arizona Heritage Festival, Boston Lyric Orchestra, Boston Civic Symphony, and many other East Coast orchestras. He is also the founder of Thorpe Music Publishing Company.
"It's a great group," said Toscano, who, like Liguori, is a member of the Westerly High School class of 1970. "The emphasis is on music educators."
Members of the class of 1970 created and endowed the hall of fame as their 50th anniversary class gift in October of 2021.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
