WESTERLY — Children can take part in 30-minute Zoom music classes every Tuesday in May thanks to the Chorus of Westerly.
Classes, which will be led by Genviéve "Miss Genviéve" Spitale, will be divided by age group to offer the optimal virtual musical experiences for the young students. Every class will include live accompaniment, and musical stories and activities designed to captivate and engage students from the comfort of their homes.
Spitale uses musical activities to introduce children the basics of reading, improvising, arranging, and listening to music. No materials are necessary, but musical instruments are always welcome.
Babies and toddlers meet Tuesdays at 11 a.m. while children aged 4 to 7 meet at 4 p.m.
Classes are $10 a session and $35 for the month. For more information, send email to genvieve@chorusofwesterly.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.