NEW LONDON — The 12th annual Mitchfest fundraiser — a benefit for Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of Rhode Island — will head to New London and the Hygienic this Sunday. The fundraiser, a full day of live music, is held each year in honor of the legendary, late James "Mitch" Christina — the patriarch of the musical Christina family, which includes Franny and Bobby Christina — who was known widely for his support of live music.
Mitchfest has a line-up that's "jam packed with musial goodness," according to the Hygienic, and will kick off at 2 p.m. with Nolan Leite and Mavy Gravy. Westerly's Johnny & the East Coast Rockers, led by Johnny McLeod, one of Mitch's sons-in-law. Lisa Marie and Johnny Juxo will play next followed by Dave Howard & The High Rollers with the Mitchfest Horns; Toni Lynn Washington with Chris Leigh; Marty Ballou; Brian Templeton; Mike Law with special guest Christine "Beehive Queen" Ohlman.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.