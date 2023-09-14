WESTERLY — Misquamicut FallFest, a festival featuring three days of entertainment and "nonstop fun for all ages," opens Friday night with live entertainment, a midway full of vendors, amusement park rides and games of chance.
Based in the Misquamicut State Beach parking lot, the three-day event will also include a beer and wine tent, a towering Ferris wheel and the "Food Truck Rodeo & Carnival" featuring "an array of delightful treats” with vendors serving local festival favorites from gourmet burgers to sizzling street tacos, artisanal pizzas, and BBQ ribs and pulled pork. The fair will also host the Big John Hodis Car Show with classic, specialty and military vehicles on Sunday.
Also on hand will be a shopping experience with handcrafted artisanal goods, unique fashion pieces, home decor treasures, beauty and skincare products, vintage finds, culinary delights, and a host of other treasures await to cater to diverse tastes and interests.
The festival will kick off Friday night with music from Grammy-nominated Ambrosia, known for its hit singles in the '70s and '80s, including "How Much I Feel" and "Biggest Part of Me." John Ford Coley will be featured as a special guest with Ambrosia. Coley is one half of the Grammy-nominated duo England Dan and John Ford Coley, with hits such as “Nights are Forever” and “Really Love to See You Tonight.”
Saturday night will feature American singer-songwriter Mac McAnally, a Country Music Awards Artist of the Year. Other performances include local bands Bobby Christina’s Caravan on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and Caswell & the Peel N’ Eat Yacht Rock Band — led by frontman Caswell Cooke Jr., on Sunday at noon. Cooke said he and his band plan to perform their first release, "Coconut Kevin," during their part of the show. The song, Cooke said, earlier this year, is based on a real person named Kevin Martin who hangs out in Misquamicut in the summer then packs up his van and heads to Key West each winter!
For a complete schedule of activities, visit misquamicutfestival.org.
— Sun staff
