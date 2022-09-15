WESTERLY — Three days of nonstop fun for all ages is how the annual Misquamicut FallFest — which opens Friday night and includes live entertainment, a midway full of vendors, amusement park rides and games of chance — has been described.
Based in the Misquamicut State Beach parking lot, the three-day event will also include a beer and wine garden, a towering Ferris wheel and the "Food Truck Rodeo Carnival" featuring "400 Feet of Fantastic Food and Mouth Watering Food" when vendors will be on hand to serve local festival favorites from clam cakes and chowder to sausage and peppers, steak sandwiches, gyros, fried dough, gelato, burgers and fries, tacos, candy apples, cotton candy, kettle corn, Del's Lemonade and seafood dishes.
The fair will also host a "Classic Car Show" in honor of Big John Hodis and performances by Bobby Christina and The Soupy Boys and the British Legends.
Also on hand will be more than 50 crafters and commercial vendors who will sell their wares at booths and where children can buy henna tattoos, princess dresses, toy helicopters, hair wraps, and have their faces painted face painting while adults can peruse the many crafts, candles and honey for sale while shopping for handbags, T-shirts, jewelry, bamboo clothes and housewares.
The festival will kick off Friday night with music from Completely Destroyed, Crybaby Creek and Jeff Slate and Friends.
For more information and a complete list of activities, visit https://www.misquamicutfestival.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.