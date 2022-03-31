WESTERLY — The United Theatre will open its doors wide for two major concerts in April, including next week's highly-anticipated, rescheduled concert with the Grammy-nominated Milk Carton Kids and Saturday's concert with Saskatchewan singer-songwriter Andy Shauf.
Saturday's concert, a co-production with Sean W. Spellman of Westerly Sound, will include an opening performance by Cassandra Jenkins, a veteran musician who’s played in the bands of Eleanor Friedberger, Craig Finn and Lola Kirke and rehearsed to tour with Purple Mountains before the tour’s cancellation.
Shauf, writes National Public Radio's Evan Miller, "has an uncanny ability to create characters. His subjects, full of depth and relatability, are ripe for exploring the human condition both large and small."
"He's the kind of guy you'd find laying low at a party, maybe tucked into the corner of a room with a drink in his hand, keeping to himself but taking everything in," says NPR's Robin Hilton. "He's soft-spoken and reserved, more comfortable delivering the news than being a part of it (though 'comfortable' may be too strong a word)."
“Andy Shauf’s abilities as a singer-songwriter appeal to a resurgence of young listeners who now enjoy vintage records of Randy Newman, Gordon Lightfoot and Joni Mitchell," said United Artistic Director Tony Nunes.
Nunes said the two will arrive at the United fresh from a show at Webster Hall in Manhattan's East Village, right before they head to play in Boston and before they fly off across the Atlantic for their European and Scandinavian tour.
Then April 7, Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan, the Los Angeles-based indie folk duo known as the Milk Carton Kids, will — at last — perform. The Grammy-nominated duo's original two concerts were canceled during the dark days of the pandemic.
The Milk Carton Kids started off in 2011 and quickly emerged as a major force in the American folk tradition, known for blending ethereal harmonies and intricate musicianship with a uniquely powerful brand of contemporary songcraft.
Known for what Lee Zimmerman of "American Songwriter" calls "their softly-hued ballads and quick-witted humor," they’ve become "unlikely headliners in a generally noisy world."
"To their combined credit," Zimmerman writes, "they’ve also managed to carve a successful career on little more than the strength of their hushed harmonies, breathless balladry, and paired acoustic guitars. That said, they often sound like a reincarnation of early-period Simon and Garfunkel, Chad and Jeremy or Peter and Gordon, a throwback to the folk era of the mid-sixties when those particular accoutrements were all that were needed."
Their 2013 album "The Ash & Clay" earned them their first Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album and a second for Best American Roots Performance. A second Grammy nomination followed in 2015 for the track "The City of Our Lady" from their third studio album, "Monterey."
"All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn't Do," released in 2018, was nominated for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.
Last September the Milk Carton Kids re-released a vinyl 10th anniversary edition of their debut album, "Prologue," which included what Zimmerman calls "an album-sized booklet [that] sheds additional light on the pair’s backstory as well as lyrics, photos, and detailed notes for each of the set’s offerings. It also shares the story of their partnership and the origins of their dreamy folk-like noir. Both beautiful and beguiling, the music offers a journey back to the beginning that’s well worth revisiting."
