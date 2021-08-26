WESTERLY — Rhode Island native Mary Phillips, a mezzo-soprano who made her Broadway debut in the first revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Sweeney Todd," will be the featured singer next week when Music on the Hill — the state's acclaimed summer chamber music festival — returns to Dunn's Corners Community Church for an evening concert.
A graduate of Rhode Island College and Yale University School of Music, Phillips, who teaches music at Sarah Lawrence College, is closely associated with the music of Wagner and Verdi. She has sung roles in Wagner's "Der Ring Des Nibelungen" with the Metropolitan Opera, Canadian Opera, Scottish Opera, Seattle Opera, Hawaii Opera, and Dallas Opera, and she won a Grammy Award for her solo work in the Met's 2012 recording of "The Ring Cycle." She also made an acclaimed role debut as Brangäne in "Tristan und Isolde" for Dallas Opera and sang the role with the Winnipeg Symphony.
Next Wednesday's concert will mark Phillips' first live performance since before the pandemic began.
"I am so excited," said Phillips earlier this week from her home in New York. "Live performances are so good for the soul."
Phillips, who grew up in East Providence, has a twin sister, Lori, who is also an opera singer, and two brothers, who are both plumbers.
"We are a down-to-earth family," said Phillips with a laugh. "A middle-class family from East Providence."
Phillips, who will perform the role of "Mama" in the "new" New York City Opera Company's upcoming world premiere of "In the Garden of the Finzi Continis," has been with the Met for 16 seasons.
She last performed for Music on the Hill with her sister, she recalled, when the two sang a program of Russian duets.
This year she will perform Brahms' "Two Songs for Contralto with Cello Obligato," accompanied by Elisa Kohanski on cello and Bonnie Anderson on piano.
The program will also include Giovanni Bottesini's "Elegy," featuring John M. Pellegrino, bass, and Anderson on piano, and Beethoven's Concerto for Piano No. 4 in G major.
The music festival, which was originally founded in 1974 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in East Greenwich — when Music Director Priscilla Rigg launched a series of traditional chamber music concerts at the church featuring well-known artists and ensembles — became incorporated, with elected officers and a board of directors, in 1981.
In 2007, a group of Rhode Island-bred professional musicians — led by Pellegrino, principal bass of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and graduate of Warwick’s Toll Gate High School, and now artistic director of Music on the Hill — proposed a new festival concept for the summer series. He was inspired by the fellow Rhode Islanders he’d met at festivals and concerts around the country who often lamented the fact that they hadn’t played in the Ocean State since high school. Friends and family recruited volunteer administrators with a range of expertise and connections. Priscilla Rigg and the board enthusiastically endorsed the new idea and rededicated the nonprofit organization to the new festival concept.
The new festival launched in 2008, and since then, Music on the Hill has welcomed thousands of music-lovers to concerts in venues across the state, from East Greenwich, to Providence, Jamestown, Wickford, Westerly and more. The ensemble includes professional musicians native to Rhode Island with successful national careers, as well as their friends and colleagues who have come to see Rhode Island as their home away from home, with many returning to the Ocean State for the Music on the Hill Festival each June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.