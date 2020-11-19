STONINGTON — Jennifer Grotz, the author, most recently, of "Window Left Open: Poems," will give a virtual reading Saturday at 5 p.m. as part of the James Merrill House author series.
Grotz teaches poetry and translation at the University of Rochester and serves as director of the Bread Loaf Writers' Conferences. Her translation, with Piotr Sommer, of "Everything I Don't Know," the selected poems of Polish poet Jerzy Ficowski, is forthcoming from World Poetry Books. Grotz is now at work on her fourth book of poetry.
The reading will take place on the Merrill House's Facebook page and YouTube channel at https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=a2oMBwSX4oY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.