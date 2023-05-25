Memorial Day observances will take place locally from Mystic to South Kingstown and from Westerly to North Stonington.
Sunday, May 28
Hope Valley-Wyoming Parade
The parade will step off at 2 p.m. at Depot Square, next to the Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Department. The parade will march down Main Street, ending at the Ocean Community Arcadia YMCA.
Charlestown Parade
The parade will step off at 1 p.m. at Ridgewood Road and Old Post Road and proceed to Cross’ Mills Baptist Church then to Cold Brook and end on Old Post Road at Charlestown Wine and Spirits. A ceremony will follow in Ninigret Park at the Naval Airfield Memorial.
Monday, May 29
Westerly-Pawcatuck Parade
The Memorial Day Parade in Westerly will step off at 9:30 a.m. at the Pawcatuck Shopping Center, 37 South Broad St., Pawcatuck. The parade will pause at the World War I Monument at West Broad St. and Pequot Trail, and then at the Pawcatuck River bridge to honor veterans. The parade will end at the bandstand in Wilcox Park for a ceremony and music.
North Stonington Parade
The North Stonington Lions Club Memorial Day Parade will step off at 10 a.m. from the North Stonington Grange, march through the village of North Stonington, then along Route 2 to the former middle school green for a Memorial Day Ceremony.
Mystic Parade
The annual Mystic Memorial Day parade, sponsored by the Hugo A. Simonelli Post 3263 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, will step off at 2 p.m. on Water Street, rain or shine, and proceed along Route 1 to the VFW Post home, 60 Stonington Road, for a Memorial Day service.
Noank Parade
The Noank Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Main Street with a flyover by the 103rd Airlift Wing of the Connecticut National Guard. A ceremony will follow the parade at the Noank Valley Cemetery.
South Kingstown Ceremony
South Kingstown will not have a Memorial Day parade this year because of the 300th anniversary parade being held in June. A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Saugatucket Park Veterans Monument, followed by a luncheon at the Elks Lodge 1899, 60 Belmont Ave., Wakefield.
