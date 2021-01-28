WESTERLY — Members of the Founders — a group of musicians who helped put Westerly on the blues map — musicians with familiar names like Al Copley, Greg Piccolo and Rich Lataille — will be back at the Knick this Friday, albeit it virtually.
Copley, Lataille and Piccolo — all original members of Roomful of Blues — are now key members of the Founders, and will be the next guests at "Knick Live," the latest collaboration between the Knickerbocker Music Center and the United Theatre.
The world-renowned musicians, who have played alongside Muddy Waters, Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Stevie Ray Vaughn and countless others, have played around the world, and when they last played at the Knick, hundreds of blues fans packed the Railroad Avenue music house to dance and boogie to the one-of-a-kind blues.
Copley, a Westerly native, plays regularly at Ocean House, has performed extensively throughout Europe and the northeastern United States, and is noted for his energy, versatility and impeccable harmony.
Friday's concert, available on both the United and Knickerbocker YouTube pages and websites, was pre-filmed multi-camera shows straight from the stage of the Knick.
The 10-week series kicked off two weeks ago with Ian O’Neil and Chris Ryan of Deer Tick and continued last week with an hour-long concert by the Wolff Sisters. After the concert with the Founders on Jan. 29, local favorite Will Evans will be highlighted, followed by Hamilton Leithauser on Feb. 12; the Bruce Harris Trio on Feb. 19; Kat Wright on Feb. 26; Ryan Montbleau on March 5; and the Carleans on March 19.
All concerts will be available for viewing on the Knick and United websites. The concerts are being supported by a HART grant from RI Commerce, according to Tony Nunes, the artistic director of the United.
Visit knickmusic.com or unitedtheatre.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.