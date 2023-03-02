WESTERLY — For the better part of two decades, the Wood Brothers have learned to trust their hearts.
The Grammy-nominated leaders of American roots music — who will perform at the United Theatre on March 6 — have cemented their reputation as freethinking songwriters, road warriors, and community builders, while creating a catalog of diverse music and a loyal audience who’ve grown alongside them through the years.
Dubbed “masters of soulful folk” by Paste, The Wood Brothers formed after brothers Chris and Oliver Wood pursued separate musical careers for 15 years. Chris already had legions of devoted fans for his incomparable work as one-third of Medeski Martin & Wood, while Oliver toured with Tinsley Ellis before releasing a half-dozen albums with his band King Johnson. Drummer Jano Rix was soon added as a permanent third member.
The Wood Brothers' evolution continues with "Heart is the Hero," the band's eighth studio album. Recorded analog to 16-track tape, this latest effort finds its three creators embracing the chemistry of their acclaimed live shows by capturing their performances in real-time direct from the studio floor with nary a computer in sight. An acoustic-driven album that electrifies, "Heart is the Hero" is stocked with songs that target not only the heart, but the head and hips, too.
"We love records that come from the era of less tracks and more care," co-founder Oliver Wood writes on the band's website. "When you use a computer during the tracking process, you have an infinite number of tracks at your disposal, which implies that nothing is permanent, and everything can be fixed."
"Tape gives you limitations that force you to be creative and intentional," he added. "You don't look at the music on a screen; you listen to it, and you learn to focus on the feeling of the performance."
"We are never satisfied if we are not searching for new musical recipes," says Rix, nodding to the uncharted territory that "Heart is the Hero" covers. Chris Wood agrees, adding, "We are one of those bands that isn't easily categorized. We know what our strengths are, but we can’t help but push the envelope, as well. It’s too much fun."
Michaela Anne, a staple of the new Nashville scene of indie-country artists, will open for the band.
Known as a writer with narrative depth and a timeless voice, Michaela Anne "can honky-tonk with the best of them."
On her latest album, "Bright Lights And The Fame," according to Rolling Stone Country, her " ... collection of honky-tonkers and poignant ballads, the record evokes the country-rock sound of the Eagles and the emotional vocals of Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris."
According to NPR, "Michaela Anne works through weepers and hits the honky-tonks as every great country singer should. Song after song, her confidence and conviction shine through without casting a shadow on her craft. Rodney Crowell even makes a cameo appearance on 'Luisa,' further solidifying her dirt-road cred."
The Wood Brothers have partnered with American Friends of Canadian Conservation so that $1 per ticket will support the Nature Trust of British Columbia in their efforts to conserve ecologically-rich wetlands and protect irreplaceable land from development. Every $1 donated will be matched by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with $2 so more endangered wetlands can be saved.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
