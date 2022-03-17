WARWICK — Martyna Majok’s "Ironbound," a heart-rending, humorous drama about the dreams and realities of the American immigrant experience, opens this week at the Gamm Theatre.
Set in a gritty stretch of New Jersey, the play spans 22 years in the life of Darja, a Polish immigrant getting by on cleaning jobs and factory work — and the sheer will to survive.
At a bus stop in a run-down New Jersey town, Darja is done talking about feelings. It’s time to talk money and Darja negotiates for her future with men who can offer her love or security, but never both. "Ironbound" has been described as "a darkly funny, heartbreaking portrait of a tough woman for whom love is a luxury — and a liability — and survival is the only measure of success."
As with her Pulitzer Prize-winning "Cost of Living," Majok uses unsentimental dialogue to create the authentically complex characters of "Ironbound."
Raised in northern Jersey as the daughter of a house cleaner, the Polish-born playwright drew on her own mother’s experiences in writing her critically acclaimed play.
Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella said Majok’s honest portrayal of working-class despair shines light on an often invisible population.
“Martyna Majok has written a powerful, revelatory story about a woman on the often overlooked margins of American life," Estrella said in a release from the theater. "Along with Dominique Morisseau's 'Skeleton Crew' and Lynne Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning 'Sweat,' 'Ironbound' focuses on the primacy of ‘blue collar’ work and continues a proud tradition harkening back to Clifford Odets and Arthur Miller."
"These stories are putting working-class voices back at the center of the American dramatic tradition and exposing the fissures of class that lie at the heart of a riven nation," he added, "and the perils awaiting a culture that continues to ignore them."
Rachel Walshe directs the four-person cast, which includes Donnla Hughes as Daria, the play’s central character, along with Steve Kidd as Tommy, Gunnar Manchester as Maks, and Gamm newcomer Rodney Witherspoon II as Vic — the men who both love and fail Daria.
"Titles are so wonderful, aren’t they?" Walshe writes in a recent release from the theater. "We connect word to image and a whole universe of associations unravels before us. The best titles offer us many ways to read them and 'Ironbound' is no exception!
"On one layer, 'Ironbound' is a literal place referring to a particular neighborhood in Newark, New Jersey," she continues. "This multi-ethnic, deeply working-class neighborhood is the setting of Majok’s play. The name derives from the fact that this neighborhood is 'bound' on most sides by railroad tracks, and perhaps because it was formerly a thriving economy driven by the metalwork industry."
"Then there are myriad images and themes conjured by thrusting these two words together," Walshe writes. "What resonates most deeply for me is the paradox of being both bound and liberated by brute strength."
"'Ironbound' reminds us that steeliness, or in this case iron-ess, can wall us in just as much as it can propel us forward," she concludes. "Given that the protagonist, Darja, emigrated from Communist Poland, the title also has echoes of the Iron Curtain."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
