STONINGTON — Marlon James, the winner of the 2015 Man Booker Prize for "A Brief History of Seven Killings," will be the speaker for the 16th annual Merrill Lecture Saturday at 5 p.m. on the James Merrill House Facebook page and YouTube channel.
James, whose novel was called "a raw, violent epic that uses the attempted assassination of Bob Marley in 1976 to explore Jamaican politics, gang wars and drug trafficking," by the New York Times, was also a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award.
His most recent book, "Black Leopard, Red Wolf," is the first in a trilogy of fantasy novels and was a finalist for the 2019 National Book Award for Fiction.
His 2009 novel, "The Book of Night Women," won the 2010 Dayton Literary Peace Prize and the Minnesota Book Award, and was a finalist for the 2010 National Book Critics Circle Award in fiction and an NAACP Image Award. His first novel, "John Crow’s Devil," was a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for first fiction and the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize, and was a New York Times Editors’ Choice.
Born in Kingston, Jamaica in 1970, James divides his time between Minnesota and New York City.
Visit jamesmerrillhouse.org/events
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
