WESTERLY — In her first cabaret performance since the COVID-19 pandemic began, entertainer Marion Markham will offer an outdoor program called "Songs For Social Harmony" Friday night on the Seaside Terrace at Ocean House. It will be an event filled with hope, compassion and possibility, she said.
Markham said she is dedicating the show to "anyone and everyone who shares my belief in our common humanity and the need to recognize the individual dignity and divinity within us all."
Markham, the artistic director of the Colonial Theatre who is based in New York City, has been the resident cabaret artist at Ocean House for several years.
Although Markham's career has spanned more than four decades and has taken her to cabaret stages, clubs and resorts across the country, she believes Friday night's show will be one of her most significant performances to date.
“This will be my first cabaret performance since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the dramatic, life-changing and consequential social events that have been taking place since then,” she said. “So for me, this means that our show ... can potentially be a real moment of togetherness and reflection."
"I wanted to do a performance that could speak to our current times and hopefully help in bringing us back together at such a difficult juncture," she added. "Hence the title, ‘Songs for Social Harmony' ... and the songs we will be performing are truly reflective of that.”
Markham has chosen an eclectic mix of jazz, musical theater, folk and jump band tunes for the event. The performance itself will take place outdoors on the hotel’s popular Seaside Terrace with the ocean providing “the perfect backdrop.”
“In this way we can promote a real feel-good vibe under the stars," said Markham, "We are hoping we have a moon too."
Markham said she and her band hope to perform a "Moon Suite" of songs, including songs like "How High The Moon," "Moon River" and "If You Want the Moon."
"We are also performing several songs related to freedom, which are also very timely right now," she said. "So there will be something for everyone ... all the ingredients are in place for it to be a very special night.”
In addition to her extensive cabaret resume, Markham is also an acclaimed actress who has appeared in more than 50 productions at the Colonial Theatre. She has also performed Off Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop and the Public Theatre and regionally at the Pioneer Theatre, the Ivoryton Playhouse and Goodspeed Musicals.
Her theater credits include everything from Shakespeare’s "Hamlet," "Much Ado About Nothing," "The Taming Of The Shrew," "Macbeth" and "Romeo and Juliet," to dramas such as "Crimes of The Heart" and "Dancing at Lughnasa," and musicals including "La Cage Au Folles," "Fiddler on The Roof" and a European tour of "West Side Story," in which she played Maria.
Joining Markham on stage for "Songs for Social Harmony" will be her band; Michael Campbell on piano; Dave Daddario on bass; John Moore on drums and Gary Boigon on sax.
For some selections, Markham — who is also an accomplished musician — will join the band by playing acoustic guitar while she sings.
Social distancing and mask-wearing protocols will be in place for the event, which begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets to the performance are $20 plus a two-drink minimum. For reservations, call 401-584-7058.
