WEST KINGSTON — Maria Muldaur, perhaps best known for her 1973 hit “Midnight at the Oasis" — a song which received several Grammy nominations and has become beloved by Baby Boomers everywhere — will perform at Courthouse Center for the Arts in West Kingston on Sept. 10 at 2:30 p.m.
Muldaur and her band will be presenting "Way Past Midnight," her multimedia retrospective that chronicles — in words, pictures, video and song — her 60-year musical journey through American roots music, from her early days in the '60s with the Jim Kweskin Jug Band through her years of "Pop stardom" up to her ongoing exploration of blues, bluesiana, jazz and gospel.
Muldaur, who has toured extensively throughout her 60-year career and has recorded 43 solo albums and several award-winning children’s albums, shares stories about her friendships and collaborations in her program with many of the greatest names in music. From Bob Dylan, Doc Watson, Taj Mahal and Dr. John, to Aaron Neville, John Sebastian, David Grisman, Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Stevie Wonder, Hoagy Carmichael and Benny Carter, Muldaur has stories aplenty.
During the folk revival of the early 1960s, Muldaur began exploring and singing early blues, bluegrass and Appalachian “old timey” music with the Even Dozen Jug Band. Shortly after that, she joined the Jim Kweskin Jug Band and toured and recorded with them throughout the '60s.
Her critically acclaimed 2001 album, "Richland Woman Blues," was nominated for a Grammy and for a Blues Foundation Award, as was the follow-up album, "Sweet Lovin’ Ol’ Soul."
Her 2008 album, "Yes We Can!," featured her “Women’s Voices for Peace Choir,” which included Bonnie Raitt, Joan, Baez, Jane Fonda, Odetta, Phoebe Snow and Holly Near.
In 2009 Maria teamed up with John Sebastian, David Grisman and Dan Hicks for "Maria Muldaur & Her Garden of Joy," which garnered Muldaur her fifth Grammy nomination and was also nominated for "Best Traditional Blues Album" of the Year by the Blues Foundation.
In 2011 Maria released "Steady Love," a contemporary electric blues album that reflects the kind of music she loves to perform live — what she calls “Bluesiana music” — her own brand of New Orleans-flavored blues, R&B and “Swamp Funk."
In 2012, for her 40th album, Muldaur produced the critically acclaimed "First Came Memphis Minnie," a loving tribute to the pioneering blues woman who inspired and influenced many female blues artists.
In 2013, taking a brief hiatus from her yearly recording schedule, she focused on three special collaborations, performing worldwide with the 50th anniversary Kweskin Jug Band Reunion concerts when she teamed up with the Campbell Brothers, world-renowned Sacred Steel gospel artists.
Muldaur collaborated with world-acclaimed New Orleans band Tuba Skinny and recorded her 43rd album, "Let’s Get Happy Together," in 2020, and in 2021, she and her guitarist, Craig Caffall, wrote and co-produced her latest single “I’m Vaccinated and I’m Ready For Love” to help inspire others to get vaccinated.
Muldaur's performance is part of the center's Spot on Concert series.
