WAKEFIELD — Theatre by the Sea will celebrate the return of live theatre this month with an encore performance of "Mamma Mia!"
"We have been overwhelmed with the support from audiences who had been anxiously awaiting the reopening of the theater after nearly two years," said Bill Hanney, the theater's owner and producer.
Hanney said he expects "Mamma Mia!" will be "just as popular, if not more, than it was when we originally produced the Rhode Island regional premiere back in 2018."
The popular musical tells the story of Sophie, a 20-year-old bride-to-be, who is on the search for her father. After reading her mother’s diary, she discovers there are three potential candidates. Unbeknownst to her mother, Donna, Sophie invites each of them to her wedding, in hopes of having one of them walk her down the aisle. As the big day draws near, surprises abound with old flames and old friends.
"Mamma Mia!" is packed with 22 ABBA hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “Super Trouper,” “Take A Chance on Me” and “The Winner Takes It All.”
"Mamma Mia!" is directed and choreographed by Kevin P. Hill, the company's producing artistic director, who directed the 2018 production, with musical direction by Bob Bray. The cast includes Lexie Dorsett Sharp as Donna Sheridan, Tiffani Barbour as Rosie and Merrill Peiffer as Tanya. In the roles of Sam Carmichael and Bill Austin are David Elder and Al Bundonis, who will be reprising their roles from the 2018 production. Sara Bartoszek and Markcus Blair will both be making their Theatre by the Sea debuts in the roles of Sophie and Sky. The ensemble includes Jamie Askey, Morgan Blanchard, Tyler Dema, Yoni Haller, Masumi Iwai, Breia Kelley, Derek Luscutoff, Sami Murphy, Brett Pederson, Kennedy Perez, Gracie Phillips and Jake Urban.
In light of the most recent CDC recommendations and for the safety of audiences, actors, and staff, masks will be required for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, while in the theater. Guests are encouraged to wear their most creative masks, as prizes will be given at each performance.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
