WESTERLY — Dezmarie Doyle was busier than a bee Monday morning getting all her ducks in a row.
As the director of one of the region's major regional springtime attractions, Doyle was putting the final touches on plans for the 22nd Pawcatuck River Duck Race, a beloved end-of-April tradition that sees 20,000 yellow rubber duckies poured over the Pawcatuck Bridge and ends with one lucky family plucking a golden duck and winning a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando.
In addition to the grand prize, Doyle said, other prizes this year will include a free day-long sauna rental, a Foxwoods get-away, a gorgeous gift basket from Capizzano Olive Oils & Vinegars and something new and different from Chariho Furniture.
"They've donated a beautiful Adirondack Chair," Doyle said, noting that this year cotton tote bags, complete with the duck race logo, will be for sale.
Produced by the Ocean Community Chamber Foundation, the event — the largest charitable fundraiser in the two-state region — provides more than 30 local schools and nonprofit organizations the opportunity to raise money for a variety of good causes. The fun will begin with games and food and a big bouncy house Saturday morning in Pawcatuck's Donahue Park and will continue until approximately 1:30 p.m., when the ducks dive over the bridge for an amazing race down the Pawcatuck (the corporate race starts at 1).
The lucky ducky who owns the winning duck will win the grand prize of a family trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando. The winning tickets also includes airfare, hotel and park passes or $2,500 in cash.
More than 90 additional prizes will be awarded to the winning ducks, including tickets to local attractions and sporting events and gift certificates to local restaurants and merchants.
While some ducks may be available for purchase the day of the race, Doyle said it's always best to buy them ahead of time at the chamber office. Ducks cost $5 each at the chamber office.
For more information contact Doyle at 401-596-7761.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.