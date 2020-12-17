Flock Theatre has a holiday gift for patrons used to attending "Make We Joy," the company's annual multi-cultural, traditional, winter solstice celebration.
Due to the pandemic, this year's production will be presented via YouTube this year, and will be streamed indefinitely, free of charge.
In lieu of an in-person performance, Flock Theatre has arranged for members of its community of performers to send in filmed presentations of the acts they have traditionally performed during the show which will then be edited into a virtual production.
Traditionally held on the first Sunday of December at Mitchell College, this year's show will be presented on Friday, Dec. 18, live at 7 p.m. and then via YouTube.
"Make We Joy," a large pageant that includes folk dance, poetry, choral music, ritual, is a celebration centered around the shortest day of the year. It began in 1981 and was held at Connecticut College, where it was performed for many years. In recent years, it moved to Mitchell College and has since been produced by Flock Theatre.
The festival has typically drawn audiences from throughout New England and has been featured in many publications as one of the premiere New England holiday traditions.
Donations are encouraged. For more information, and links to the performance, visit flocktheatre.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
