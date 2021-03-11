WESTERLY — Brooklyn-based independent singer-songwriter Madison McFerrin will be the next guest at Knick Live, the Friday night series presented online by the Knickerbocker Café and United Theatre.
McFerrin, whose critically acclaimed a cappella EP series, "Finding Foundations," led Questlove to dub her sound “soul-appella," mesmerized crowds on her debut U.S. and European tours with her powerful one-woman show after garnering praise as a "Pitchfork Rising Artist" and making her debut at South By Southwest.
In December of 2016, McFerrin quietly introduced her soulful take on a cappella to the world when she self-released "Finding Foundations: Vol. I." Shortly after it dropped, and DJ Gilles Peterson snatched up her standout track, “No Time to Lose,” for his Brownswood Bubblers compilation and The New York Times went on to mention how her sound “shows wonderful vocal dexterity, deftly swerving from sharp, clearly enunciated staccato bursts to fluttery, free-form melismata.”
In February of 2018, McFerrin gave her listeners more of her distinctive sound that Questlove dubbed “soul-appella” when she self-released "Finding Foundations: Vol. II."
Her SXSW 2018 debut led legendary KCRW DJ Anne Litt to remark, “There’s some sort of joy and beauty in the way that she performs that really drew me in all that much more.” Pitchfork Magazine followed this up by declaring, “Madison McFerrin is making a cappella cool again” in a Rising Artist profile. She subsequently performed at Pitchfork’s Rising Artist showcase at Northside Fest, OctFest, Paris Avant Garde showcase and inaugural Midwinter Event at the Art Institute of Chicago. Along with these performances, Madison has also dazzled European crowds with her one-woman show of looping hypnotic harmonies live from London to Poland.
Beyond the stage, Madison’s one-of-a-kind vocals can be heard in episodes of Comedy Central’s "Broad City" and HBO’s "Random Acts of Flyness."
This year, McFerrin plans to build upon this momentum by pairing her timeless voice with modern production by her brother, Taylor McFerrin, on her latest project, "You + I." The lead single “TRY” was premiered in her debut COLORS session, which has already racked up over a million views and landed on Spotify’s “New Music Friday” playlist. In declaring her one of Brooklyn’s most fearless singers, DJ Booth said the project was “fragile and overwhelmingly beautiful.”Despite COVID-19’s cancellation of her return to SXSW, McFerrin has continued to create during quarantine. Via Bandcamp she has released timely new music such as “Stay TF Inside,” which was featured on VICE News, and most recently debuted her first foray into beatmaking with the "We’ll Be Okay — Beatpack."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
